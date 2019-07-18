Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, with potential upside of 78.54%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 142.13% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.