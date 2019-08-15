Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

We are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Therapeutics Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.96% for United Therapeutics Corporation with consensus price target of $127.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.5%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.