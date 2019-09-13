Contrasting of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has 27.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|0.00%
|9.30%
|8.40%
|Industry Average
|2.54%
|15.99%
|6.96%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|N/A
|80
|22.07
|Industry Average
|47.02M
|1.85B
|56.27
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.60
|2.08
|2.63
As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 48.48%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|-5.61%
|-1.44%
|1.74%
|16.79%
|0.51%
|13.92%
|Industry Average
|4.06%
|5.82%
|17.90%
|33.31%
|18.77%
|45.95%
For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are 10.7 and 9.4. Competitively, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers.
Risk and Volatility
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers beat United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
