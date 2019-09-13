Contrasting of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has 27.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 8.40% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. N/A 80 22.07 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.08 2.63

As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 48.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. -5.61% -1.44% 1.74% 16.79% 0.51% 13.92% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. are 10.7 and 9.4. Competitively, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s peers beat United States Lime & Minerals Inc.