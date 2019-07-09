Contrasting of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (:). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|76
|3.13
|N/A
|3.66
|22.77
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|8.4%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|-71%
|-57.9%
Volatility & Risk
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 1.2%. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has 49% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United States Lime & Minerals Inc.
|1.94%
|6.95%
|16.83%
|11.15%
|8.76%
|17.49%
|China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
|-7.69%
|-36.84%
|-40%
|-44.62%
|-37.21%
|-29.41%
For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has 17.49% stronger performance while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -29.41% weaker performance.
Summary
United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.
