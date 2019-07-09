Contrasting of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (:). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 76 3.13 N/A 3.66 22.77 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -13.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 8.4% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Volatility & Risk

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27% and 1.2%. United States Lime & Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has 49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Lime & Minerals Inc. 1.94% 6.95% 16.83% 11.15% 8.76% 17.49% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. -7.69% -36.84% -40% -44.62% -37.21% -29.41%

For the past year United States Lime & Minerals Inc. has 17.49% stronger performance while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has -29.41% weaker performance.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors China Ceramics Co. Ltd.