Contrasting of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.04 N/A 0.01 80.56 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see United States Antimony Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Volatility & Risk

United States Antimony Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Uranium Energy Corp.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United States Antimony Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Uranium Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 15.4 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation and Uranium Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.5% and 35.7%. 9.1% are United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has 25% stronger performance while Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.