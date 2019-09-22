Contrasting of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.47 N/A 0.01 80.56 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 5.77 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates United States Antimony Corporation and Ur-Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

United States Antimony Corporation’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ur-Energy Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Ur-Energy Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ur-Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United States Antimony Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% are United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has 25% stronger performance while Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats Ur-Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.