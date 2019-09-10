Contrasting of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.40 N/A 0.01 80.56 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 73.34 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United States Antimony Corporation and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United States Antimony Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United States Antimony Corporation and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.5% and 2.3% respectively. United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.1%. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has 28.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.