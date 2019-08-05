Contrasting of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) and Its Rivals

We are comparing United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United States Antimony Corporation has 14.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand United States Antimony Corporation has 9.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.50% 3.40% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United States Antimony Corporation N/A 1 80.56 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

United States Antimony Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio United States Antimony Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Antimony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

The potential upside of the peers is 69.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United States Antimony Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year United States Antimony Corporation has weaker performance than United States Antimony Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United States Antimony Corporation are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. United States Antimony Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.