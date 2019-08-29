Contrasting of United Security Bancshares (UBFO) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares 11 4.11 N/A 0.92 11.68 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 81 5.06 N/A 5.47 15.59

Table 1 demonstrates United Security Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Hawaii Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to United Security Bancshares. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. United Security Bancshares’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Security Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13% 1.5% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that United Security Bancshares is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United Security Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Hawaii Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s potential upside is 1.03% and its average target price is $82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25% of United Security Bancshares shares and 77.1% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares. 1.6% are United Security Bancshares’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Security Bancshares 0.47% -4.71% 3.08% 3.18% 0.66% 11.9% Bank of Hawaii Corporation 1.52% 3.38% 4.1% 9.83% 5.66% 26.63%

For the past year United Security Bancshares’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Bank of Hawaii Corporation beats United Security Bancshares.