Contrasting of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) and Its Peers

We are contrasting United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Parcel Service Inc. has 70.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Parcel Service Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service Inc. 0.00% 160.90% 9.90% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting United Parcel Service Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service Inc. N/A 107 21.83 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

United Parcel Service Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio United Parcel Service Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.00 2.54

$123.25 is the consensus target price of United Parcel Service Inc., with a potential upside of 11.14%. The potential upside of the rivals is 75.20%. United Parcel Service Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Parcel Service Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Parcel Service Inc. 4.44% 16.02% 14.19% 18.07% 0.64% 22.5% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year United Parcel Service Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Parcel Service Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, United Parcel Service Inc.’s rivals have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Parcel Service Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Parcel Service Inc.

Volatility and Risk

United Parcel Service Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, United Parcel Service Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Parcel Service Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.