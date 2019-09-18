Contrasting of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Both United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.75 N/A 0.03 377.67 The Allstate Corporation 100 0.84 N/A 6.91 15.55

Demonstrates United Insurance Holdings Corp. and The Allstate Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Allstate Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is currently more expensive than The Allstate Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. Competitively, The Allstate Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. and The Allstate Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 19.49%. Competitively The Allstate Corporation has an average price target of $108, with potential upside of 0.01%. The results provided earlier shows that United Insurance Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than The Allstate Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares and 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares. 6.6% are United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance while The Allstate Corporation has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.