Contrasting of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

We are comparing United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance Holdings Corp. 13 1.54 20.59M 0.03 377.67 MBIA Inc. 9 -0.83 71.98M -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Insurance Holdings Corp. and MBIA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance Holdings Corp. 156,935,975.61% 0.3% 0.1% MBIA Inc. 768,196,371.40% -19% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, MBIA Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown United Insurance Holdings Corp. and MBIA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 16.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, MBIA Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while MBIA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats MBIA Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.