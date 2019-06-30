Contrasting of United-Guardian Inc. (UG) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)

United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) and Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX), both competing one another are Personal Products companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.38 N/A 0.95 20.25 Mannatech Incorporated 18 0.24 N/A -1.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United-Guardian Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United-Guardian Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -19.3% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

United-Guardian Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.16. Mannatech Incorporated’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United-Guardian Inc. is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mannatech Incorporated is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. United-Guardian Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mannatech Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United-Guardian Inc. and Mannatech Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 15.9%. 38.39% are United-Guardian Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated has 27.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United-Guardian Inc. 1.48% -1.38% -1.64% 11.51% 3.96% 4.58% Mannatech Incorporated -6.99% -3.53% -12.94% -2.81% -12.25% -11.32%

For the past year United-Guardian Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance while Mannatech Incorporated has -11.32% weaker performance.

Summary

United-Guardian Inc. beats Mannatech Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.