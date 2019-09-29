Contrasting of United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group Inc. 46 5.82 21.89M 1.01 51.91 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 306,450 0.86 1.35M 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. United Fire Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group Inc. 47,483,731.02% 2.9% 0.9% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 440.53% 7.4% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.11 beta indicates that United Fire Group Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of United Fire Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats United Fire Group Inc.