Contrasting of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 2.99 N/A 0.74 19.33 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of HopFed Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Financial Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

United Financial Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. HopFed Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.1% are United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while HopFed Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.