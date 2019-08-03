Contrasting of United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.26 N/A 0.74 19.33 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.97 N/A 2.05 13.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Financial Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Greene County Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Financial Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year United Financial Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.