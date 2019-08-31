Contrasting of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.97 N/A 0.74 13.72 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.44 N/A 3.24 11.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Home Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Community Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.51 beta indicates that United Community Financial Corp. is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Home Bancorp Inc. has a 0.36 beta which is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Community Financial Corp. and Home Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.1% and 37.4%. United Community Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 7.4% are Home Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. was more bullish than Home Bancorp Inc.