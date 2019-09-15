Contrasting of United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

We will be comparing the differences between United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.38 N/A 0.74 13.72 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.58 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Community Financial Corp. and Carver Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Financial Corp.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Community Financial Corp. and Carver Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 15.2% respectively. About 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Carver Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. was more bullish than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors United Community Financial Corp. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.