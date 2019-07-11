Contrasting of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Both United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 27 4.11 N/A 2.15 12.72 The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.47 N/A 2.50 12.14

Demonstrates United Community Banks Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. United Community Banks Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.4% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Community Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.33 beta which makes it 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

United Community Banks Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Community Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

United Community Banks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.23% and an $32 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Community Banks Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 33.1% respectively. 1% are United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of The Community Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35% The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has stronger performance than The Community Financial Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats The Community Financial Corporation.