Contrasting of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

We are contrasting United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.27 N/A 2.49 15.08 First Community Bankshares Inc. 34 4.46 N/A 2.29 14.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Community Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. United Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Bankshares Inc. and First Community Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. First Community Bankshares Inc. has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. shares and 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats First Community Bankshares Inc.