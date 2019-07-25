Contrasting of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Both United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) and C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.56 N/A 2.49 14.73 C&F Financial Corporation 51 1.84 N/A 5.12 9.90

In table 1 we can see United Bankshares Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. C&F Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. United Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than C&F Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of United Bankshares Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 1.1% C&F Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares Inc.’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. C&F Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Bankshares Inc. and C&F Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 36% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of C&F Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bankshares Inc. -5.22% -3.72% -2.26% 6.56% 5.04% 18% C&F Financial Corporation 6.07% -4% -0.49% -6.89% -12.45% -4.81%

For the past year United Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while C&F Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors C&F Financial Corporation beats United Bankshares Inc.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. It offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 24 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. This segment offers mortgage loan origination services through 10 offices in Virginia, as well as through 2 offices in Maryland and two offices in North Carolina. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Hunt Valley, Maryland. In addition, the company offers investment services; insurance services; and title insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in West Point, Virginia.