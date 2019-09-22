Contrasting of United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.86 N/A 2.52 8.70 OFG Bancorp 21 3.30 N/A 1.72 13.13

Table 1 highlights United Bancshares Inc. and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OFG Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to United Bancshares Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than OFG Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Bancshares Inc. and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1% OFG Bancorp 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

United Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OFG Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Bancshares Inc. and OFG Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of OFG Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34% OFG Bancorp -0.04% -5.71% 13.89% 15.99% 37.57% 37.48%

For the past year United Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OFG Bancorp.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, insurance, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.