Contrasting of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Its Rivals

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is a company in the Major Airlines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.46% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines Holdings Inc. 0.00% 26.70% 5.40% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines Holdings Inc. N/A 86 9.34 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.40 2.70

$95.67 is the average price target of United Airlines Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 8.35%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.66%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, United Airlines Holdings Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Airlines Holdings Inc. -3.36% 3.91% 4.51% 5.08% 14.79% 9.77% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year United Airlines Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Airlines Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s peers have 0.63 and 0.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s peers are 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors United Airlines Holdings Inc.