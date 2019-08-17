Contrasting of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) and Its Competitors

As Major Airlines company, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.46% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.07% of all Major Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines Holdings Inc. 0.00% 26.70% 5.40% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines Holdings Inc. N/A 86 9.34 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines Holdings Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.33 2.93

United Airlines Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $99, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 59.32%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Airlines Holdings Inc. -3.36% 3.91% 4.51% 5.08% 14.79% 9.77% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year United Airlines Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Airlines Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 0.63 and 0.59 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.