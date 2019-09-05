Contrasting of Unisys Corporation (UIS) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.13 N/A 0.15 80.45 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unisys Corporation and 21Vianet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unisys Corporation and 21Vianet Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Unisys Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 21Vianet Group Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Unisys Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year Unisys Corporation had bullish trend while 21Vianet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Unisys Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors 21Vianet Group Inc.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.