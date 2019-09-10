Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

As Biotechnology companies, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 252.23 N/A -2.48 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.28 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 81.03% upside potential and an average price target of $82.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 66.4%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.