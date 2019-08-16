Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 255.63 N/A -2.48 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 846 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 43.36% at a $81 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats uniQure N.V.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.