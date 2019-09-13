Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

We are comparing uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 223.06 N/A -2.48 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us uniQure N.V. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 70.41% at a $82.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, which is potential 38.89% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 98.6%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.