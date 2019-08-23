Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 245.31 N/A -2.48 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.27 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of uniQure N.V. and Personalis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered uniQure N.V. and Personalis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.39% for uniQure N.V. with consensus price target of $81.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 48.6% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Personalis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.