Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights uniQure N.V. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 61,066,457.56% -48.9% -32.6% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,192,626,369.35% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$76.2 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 92.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.