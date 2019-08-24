Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.52 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and CTI BioPharma Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.46% and an $81 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.