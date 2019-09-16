Contrasting of uniQure N.V. (QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 215.20 N/A -2.48 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential is 62.17% at a $77 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 302.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.