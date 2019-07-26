Contrasting of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

This is a contrast between Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.15 N/A 0.37 8.85 WABCO Holdings Inc. 129 1.85 N/A 7.32 17.89

Demonstrates Unique Fabricating Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. WABCO Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WABCO Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unique Fabricating Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 4.7% WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.6% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Unique Fabricating Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unique Fabricating Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival WABCO Holdings Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Unique Fabricating Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Unique Fabricating Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the average target price of WABCO Holdings Inc. is $140.13, which is potential 5.46% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of WABCO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.85% of Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WABCO Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unique Fabricating Inc. -7.71% -21.22% -30.83% -59.92% -65.67% -23.46% WABCO Holdings Inc. -1.2% -1.62% 11.93% 17.77% 1.24% 21.98%

For the past year Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend while WABCO Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Unique Fabricating Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.