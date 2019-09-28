Contrasting of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP). The two are both Railroads companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 165 1.53 703.10M 8.42 21.37 USD Partners LP 10 0.00 14.02M 0.61 19.64

In table 1 we can see Union Pacific Corporation and USD Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. USD Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Pacific Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Union Pacific Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than USD Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Union Pacific Corporation and USD Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 426,250,378.90% 31.7% 10.1% USD Partners LP 134,678,194.04% 22.9% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Union Pacific Corporation has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, USD Partners LP’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Union Pacific Corporation and USD Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 5 2.63 USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.41% for Union Pacific Corporation with consensus price target of $184.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Union Pacific Corporation and USD Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 47.2%. Union Pacific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of USD Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18% USD Partners LP 2.58% 2.49% 6.71% 5.96% 13.52% 14.07%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation was more bullish than USD Partners LP.

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats on 14 of the 14 factors USD Partners LP.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.