Contrasting of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been rivals in the Railroads for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific Corporation 169 5.15 N/A 8.42 21.37 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 30 0.35 N/A 2.50 11.55

Table 1 highlights Union Pacific Corporation and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Union Pacific Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Union Pacific Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 10.1% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Union Pacific Corporation’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 5 2.63 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Union Pacific Corporation is $184.5, with potential upside of 10.89%. Meanwhile, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s average target price is $36.33, while its potential upside is 21.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Union Pacific Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Union Pacific Corporation shares and 98% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares. Union Pacific Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. -1.47% -6.29% -19.29% -32.1% -48.33% -26.88%

For the past year Union Pacific Corporation has 30.18% stronger performance while The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has -26.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Union Pacific Corporation beats The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.