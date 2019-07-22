Contrasting of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Union Bankshares Inc. has 16.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. N/A 41 22.85 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Union Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -1.73% -13.45% -22.21% -20.75% -28.71% -23.85% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -23.85% weaker performance while Union Bankshares Inc.’s peers have 12.05% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals beat Union Bankshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.