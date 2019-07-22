Contrasting of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Union Bankshares Inc. has 16.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.81%
|8.99%
|0.90%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|41
|22.85
|Industry Average
|43.72M
|276.58M
|22.44
Union Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Union Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.75
|1.14
|2.65
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Union Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Union Bankshares Inc.
|-1.73%
|-13.45%
|-22.21%
|-20.75%
|-28.71%
|-23.85%
|Industry Average
|2.48%
|4.18%
|6.13%
|6.19%
|11.03%
|12.05%
For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. has -23.85% weaker performance while Union Bankshares Inc.’s peers have 12.05% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
Union Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Union Bankshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Union Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Union Bankshares Inc.’s rivals beat Union Bankshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
