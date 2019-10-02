Contrasting of Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Both Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares Inc. 30 0.00 3.63M 1.56 21.25 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 23 0.00 8.43M 1.96 11.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Union Bankshares Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Union Bankshares Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Union Bankshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Union Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares Inc. 12,267,657.99% 11% 0.9% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 37,103,873.24% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Union Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of Union Bankshares Inc. shares and 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Union Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Union Bankshares Inc. -4.24% -11.3% -12.66% -29.5% -36.23% -30.49% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Union Bankshares Inc. had bearish trend while Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Union Bankshares Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.