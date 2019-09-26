Contrasting of Unilever N.V. (UN) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

As Personal Products companies, Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) and Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unilever N.V. 60 0.00 N/A 3.92 14.74 Inter Parfums Inc. 69 3.07 N/A 1.80 38.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unilever N.V. and Inter Parfums Inc. Inter Parfums Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Unilever N.V. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Unilever N.V.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Inter Parfums Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unilever N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

Unilever N.V.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Inter Parfums Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Unilever N.V. shares and 56.6% of Inter Parfums Inc. shares. 3.1% are Unilever N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Inter Parfums Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unilever N.V. -3.59% -4.91% -3.38% 7.22% 0.68% 7.32% Inter Parfums Inc. 0.89% 7.16% -2.67% 4.54% 17.42% 5.66%

For the past year Unilever N.V. has stronger performance than Inter Parfums Inc.

Summary

Inter Parfums Inc. beats Unilever N.V. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, Signal, TRESemmÃ©, Zendium, Dermalogica, Murad, Kate Somerville, and REN brands. The Foods segment provides soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines, and spreads under the Knorr, HellmannÂ’s, Bango, RobertsonÂ’s, and Kissan brands. The Home Care segment provides home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products under the Dirt is Good, Surf, Comfort, Sunlight, Domestos, Pureit, and Radiant brands. The Refreshment segment offers ice cream and tea-based beverages under the Heartbrand, Magnum, Lipton, Ben & JerryÂ’s, Breyers, and PG Tips brands, as well as operates T2 stores. The company was formerly known as Margarine Unie N.V. and changed its name to Unilever N.V. in 1929. Unilever N.V. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Unilever N.V. is a subsidiary of The Unilever Group.