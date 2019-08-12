Contrasting of Under Armour Inc. (UA) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour Inc. 21 1.66 N/A 0.01 1452.86 UniFirst Corporation 161 2.12 N/A 8.69 22.64

Demonstrates Under Armour Inc. and UniFirst Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. UniFirst Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Under Armour Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Under Armour Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Under Armour Inc. and UniFirst Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Under Armour Inc. and UniFirst Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Under Armour Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.48% and an $23.5 consensus target price. Competitively UniFirst Corporation has an average target price of $183, with potential downside of -6.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Under Armour Inc. looks more robust than UniFirst Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Under Armour Inc. and UniFirst Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.89% and 98.77%. 15.56% are Under Armour Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79% UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6%

For the past year Under Armour Inc. has weaker performance than UniFirst Corporation

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats Under Armour Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.