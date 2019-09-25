Contrasting of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial Corporation 65 3.32 N/A 3.86 17.67 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 40 6.03 N/A 2.95 14.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UMB Financial Corporation and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than UMB Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. UMB Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UMB Financial Corporation and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that UMB Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.9% of UMB Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. UMB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19%

For the past year UMB Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Summary

UMB Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.