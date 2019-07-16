Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.65 N/A -6.34 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, with potential upside of 25.79%. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 83.65%. The results provided earlier shows that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.