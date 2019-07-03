Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 59 61.06 N/A -6.34 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.06 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $74.43, while its potential upside is 18.76%. Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 903.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 26.3%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.