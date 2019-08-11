Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.03 N/A -6.34 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74, with potential upside of 21.31%. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,038.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.