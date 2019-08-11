Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|50.03
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|6
|2.75
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
The consensus price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74, with potential upside of 21.31%. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,038.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 38.59% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
