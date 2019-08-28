Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.13 beta indicates that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.56% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $77.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.