Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 35.71 N/A -6.34 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 76.85%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 22.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0%. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.