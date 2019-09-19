Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|61
|35.71
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.84
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk and Volatility
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.
Liquidity
11.8 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 76.85%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 22.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.97% and 0%. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
