Contrasting of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 44.06 N/A -6.34 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 52.36 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $74.33, while its potential upside is 34.29%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s average target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 36.60%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.