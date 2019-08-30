Contrasting of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.33 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 0%. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.