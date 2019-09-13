Contrasting of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Continental Resources Inc. 40 2.64 N/A 2.51 14.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. Continental Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Continental Resources Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Continental Resources Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Continental Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Continental Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.67 consensus price target and a 61.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 21.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Continental Resources Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.