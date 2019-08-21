Contrasting of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) and Its Competitors

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.90% 1.40% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. N/A 13 39.22 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

$14 is the consensus price target of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 14.57%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 49.15%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.