Contrasting of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 327 2.21 N/A 11.51 30.34 Zumiez Inc. 28 0.94 20.50M 1.58 15.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Ulta Beauty Inc. is currently more expensive than Zumiez Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Zumiez Inc. 73,450,376.21% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. Zumiez Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Zumiez Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Zumiez Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ulta Beauty Inc. and Zumiez Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 6 4 2.40 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s upside potential is 8.14% at a $287.64 average price target. Zumiez Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a -4.55% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ulta Beauty Inc. looks more robust than Zumiez Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ulta Beauty Inc. and Zumiez Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.3% and 82.4%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. was more bullish than Zumiez Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Zumiez Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.